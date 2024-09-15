14.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Sep 16, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea lighthouse gets internal upgrade from council
News

Burnham-On-Sea lighthouse gets internal upgrade from council

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea lighthouse

Work has been completed over the past week on an upgrade of the electrical system inside Burnham-On-Sea lighthouse. 

The historic building, which is owned and maintained by Somerset Council, has been given an update by contractors.

A Somerset Council spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The sectored light of the Lower Lighthouse at Burnham-On-Sea was being repaired and the opportunity was also taken to upgrade the monitoring system and modernise the electrical systems for the same.”

“The lower lighthouse is one of navigational aids for the Port of Bridgwater. The work has now been completed and all lights are operational.”

Previous article
New line-up of Burnham and Highbridge history talks unveiled by history group
Next article
VIDEO: Dozens of Burnham-On-Sea motorcyclists take part in fundraising bike ride

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
14.2 ° C
15.6 °
13.1 °
92 %
0.5kmh
89 %
Mon
19 °
Tue
19 °
Wed
22 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
23 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com