Burnham-On-Sea lighthouse gets internal upgrade from council

Work has been completed over the past week on an upgrade of the electrical system inside Burnham-On-Sea lighthouse.

The historic building, which is owned and maintained by Somerset Council, has been given an update by contractors.

A Somerset Council spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The sectored light of the Lower Lighthouse at Burnham-On-Sea was being repaired and the opportunity was also taken to upgrade the monitoring system and modernise the electrical systems for the same.”

“The lower lighthouse is one of navigational aids for the Port of Bridgwater. The work has now been completed and all lights are operational.”