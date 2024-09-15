14.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Sep 16, 2024
News

VIDEO: Dozens of Burnham-On-Sea motorcyclists take part in fundraising bike ride

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Dozens of motorcyclists took part in a fundraising bike ride from Burnham-On-Sea to raise funds for a neonatal care baby unit on Sunday (September 15th).

Organised by Burnham Bike Knights, the event started at the B&M car park and saw the riders head across the region to Bovey Tracey in Devon and back.

“All monies raised went to Love Musgrove and the Rowan Ward to raise funds for cooling cots and memory boxes for babies who has passed, and to support the mums and dads going through a traumatic time,” said a spokesperson for Burnham Bike Knights.

