Burnham and Highbridge parents invited to apply now for childrens’ 2025 school places

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge parents and carers of children due to start school or move on to their next school in September 2025 are being urged to apply for their place online and on time.

Cllr Heather Shearer, Lead Executive Member for Children, Families and Education at Somerset Council, says: “I encourage every parent and carer to add their three choices of school before the deadline date and include their catchment area school.”

“Don’t forget to check for open days and visit your local schools to make the right choice for your child – every child can flourish with a good education so make sure you apply as soon as you can.”

Parents and carers of children due to transfer to Secondary or Upper School can apply for places for their children from now until 31st October 2024.

See more at this website link: Starting at a secondary or upper school in September

Parents and carers of children due to start school for the first time or transfer to Junior or Middle School can apply for places for their children from 30th September 2024 until 15th January 2025. See more on this website link: Apply to start school for the first time

There is also information on the pages at Somerset’s SEND Local Offer on starting school or changing schools if your child has an Education Health and Care Plan: Education, Health and Care plans and school placements.

Parents and carers are advised to read the Primary or Secondary Admissions Guides before making an application. The guides can be accessed at:

Primary admissions guide (somerset.gov.uk)

Secondary admissions guide (somerset.gov.uk)

In helping children get ready to start school, parents and carers can find advice on school readiness at www.cypsomersethealth.org

Any parent who does not have online access can telephone the Somerset Council customer contact number on 0300 123 2224.

The webpage www.somerset.gov.uk/admissions holds a wealth of related information including a directory of schools, catchment areas and admissions policies.