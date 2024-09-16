Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre offers an afternoon of pottery painting for seniors

Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is to offer an afternoon of pottery painting as part of its continuing events for seniors on Wednesday 16th October.

There will be a range of pottery products from Lowe’s Pottery available for visitors to create their own design.

They will then be taken away for the firing and glazing process, ready for collection the following week at the theatre.

The pottery products prices start from £12. Included in your ticket price is a voucher for £12 towards the pottery item of your choice and there will be a break for tea and cake.

Tickets for those 65 and over are £7.50. The subsidised price is all made possible by the generosity of the HPC Community fund.

The previous events have been extremely popular so booking early by clicking here is recommended. Over 65s are £7.50 while under 65s tickets are £15.50.