Council warns Burnham-On-Sea residents over fraudulent text messages about parking fines

Somerset Council has this week warned that fraudulent text messages about unpaid parking fines have been sent to Burnham-On-Sea residents.

The council has reminded the public that the council does not text residents with parking fines (PCNs).

“If you receive one of these texts, it is not from Somerset Council and may be a scam,” says a spokesman.

“If you are unsure if the text is real, contact us to check if you have any outstanding parking fines. Do not click any links or input any personal information.”

“Somerset Council is working to raise awareness of the scam to help our residents stay informed and updated.”

Suspicious text messages should be forwarded to 7726. This free-of-charge short code enables your provider to investigate the text.

Councillor Richard Wilkins, Lead Member for Transport and Digital, adds: “Everyone needs to be alert to scams and this one that has come to our attention. If you are unsure, contact us to check if you have any unpaid parking fines.”

“We would also urge anyone who receives a text like this to report crime by calling the police on 101 or reporting it to the National Cyber Security Centre or Action Fraud.”