Colourful new mosaic unveiled by community art group at Highbridge’s Morland Hub

A colourful new mosaic has been unveiled by a community art group at Highbridge’s Morland Hub this week.

The mosaic was designed and made by members of the hub’s Art and Wellbeing Group, plus the Chat and Chill youth group, and other local residents.

The group’s Rachel Gundry says: “The design is based on the geography of Highbridge, showing the location on the River Brue as it meets the Bristol Channel and River Parrett.”

“The tree at the centre is the location of the Morland Community Hub inland, and the lotus flower nearby represents the growth of the Hub as a lively centre for activities in the community.”

“The wildlife in the mural – fish, bird, frog, butterfly and caterpillar – shows our connection to the natural environment along the River Brue and coastline nearby at Burnham-On-Sea.”

“The tree of life is standing strong through rain and sun, and turning of the seasons. The caterpillar is eating leaves from the tree and becomes a butterfly, then leaves fall to the earth in the Autumn.”

“The rainbow is a magical symbol of hope in times of trouble. All these elements were suggested by members of the Art & Well-being group.

The project was funded by Seed, Mind in Somerset and the Somerset Community Foundation.

She adds: “Thank you to all involved who gave their time and artistic skills to complete it, and the Morland Hub community who supported us.”