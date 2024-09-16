11 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Sep 17, 2024
News

Burnham-On-Sea gig rowers to compete in 22-mile rowing race through London

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A group of Burnham-On-Sea gig rowers are set to compete in The Great River Race this Saturday (21st September) on the River Thames in London.

The annual event is a marathon row of 22 miles along the river from Millwall through to Richmond.

“Training for this has gone very well, especially for three of our intrepid rowers, Tony Gore, Stacey Knight and John Ford, who are also running the equivalent distance the following day – making it two marathons in two days!” says a club spokesperson.

“With two crews going, we are raising money for our local hospital in Burnham-On-Sea and the Farming Community Network.”

“These are two charities close to us all. Donations to these worthy causes are very much appreciated and we cannot wait to hit the water and take on the GRR 2024 challenge! A big thank you to all our supporters and followers.”

See the fundraising page here to support the team.

