Burnham-On-Sea Police issue witness appeal after woman is sexually harassed

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson says: “We’re appealing for witnesses after a man sexually harassed a woman in Burnham-On-Sea.”

“The incident happened at around 3.50pm on Friday, August 16th behind several properties in Marine Drive, near to Willis Court.”

“The man is described as Asian, aged in his late 20s or early 30s, with a distinctive mole on his face and dark hair. He had some facial hair but not a full beard.”

“He wore a dark blue top, possibly a polo shirt. He drove a small dark-coloured Hyundai which is believed to be an older model, and which had a car seat for a young child on the back seat, on the driver’s side.”

“If you saw what happened, recognise the description of the man, or of his vehicle, please get in touch.”

“We’ve not had any other reports of this kind of behaviour in the area and so thankfully, it appears to be an isolated incident.”

“If you are feeling unsafe or have any concerns about your safety in Avon and Somerset, please report it or reach out to us by: Reporting online or by calling 101, Anonymously reporting via Crimestoppers, Anonymously reporting areas of concern via StreetSafe, Registering for a Walk & Talk with a local police officer in your area.”

“If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224216090, or complete our online appeals form. You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.”

“No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.”