Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Sep 18, 2024
News

Burnham and Highbridge events, plans and ideas invited for VE Day 80th Anniversary

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council is inviting local groups to submit its events plans and ideas to mark next year’s VE Day 80th Anniversary.

The nation is set to mark the VE Day anniversary on Thursday 8th May 2025.

A council spokesperson says: “At a recent meeting of the Town Council it was agreed that we would participate in the VE Day 80th Anniversary on Thursday 8th May 2025.”

“It was also felt that it could be a better day if we all work together and share our ideas.”

“The council would like to know if you have any plans for joining in the anniversary, and, if so, what you are considering.”

“We would also be interested in hearing if you have any suggestions as to what we could do collectively as the two towns of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge to commemorate this anniversary.”

Send your plans and suggestions to info@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk by Tuesday 8th October 2024.

