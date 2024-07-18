Berrow Makers Market returns on Saturday for event with 18 craft stalls

A monthly market featuring local craft makers is set to return to Berrow on Saturday July 20th.

The Makers Market will be held in Berrow Village Hall from 10am-3pm.

Organiser Julie Dean, who also runs the monthly makers markets in Burnham-On-Sea, says: “We have an amazing line up of lovely local crafters, makers and artists attending this month.”

This month’s stalls include:

* Glass Art Designs… Fused Glass items.

* Gifts by Granny… Bespoke home and kids’ decor created with yarn.

* Lorita Crafts… Pyrography, felt art and decoupage.

* Lyns Embroidery & Resin Art…. Hand Embroidered, Knitted items & Resin gifts.

* Pamadoodle… Handmade Prints, Cards & Carving.

*Alan Winters Driftwood… Handmade Driftwood sculptures & Decor

* Doodles Art… Unique ink paintings and notebooks wooden items all hand painted and unique.

* Busy Lizzies Kitchen… Homemade Cakes, Bakes & Sweet Treats.

* Di,s Designs… Up-Cycled decoupage Bottles made into Lamps.

* Bloom Glass …. Hand Painted Glass items

* Somerset Cards… Raising money for Guide Dogs for the Blind.

* Highbridge War Memorial & Southwell House Charity

* Heathers…

* Jan Alan Crochet…. Hand Crocheted items.

* Pens Gems… Handmade Gem Stone Jewellery.

* Somerset Natural Soaps… Award Winning Locally made

* Minipops Diamond Art… Art work & Diamond Art Kits.

* Bloom Glass… Egg Craft (faberge’ish style) – handmade individually decorated blown

Click here to see photos of the first Berrow Makers Market