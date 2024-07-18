15 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Jul 19, 2024
News
News

Berrow Makers Market returns on Saturday for event with 18 craft stalls

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A monthly market featuring local craft makers is set to return to Berrow on Saturday July 20th.

The Makers Market will be held in Berrow Village Hall from 10am-3pm.

Organiser Julie Dean, who also runs the monthly makers markets in Burnham-On-Sea, says: “We have an amazing line up of lovely local crafters, makers and artists attending this month.”

This month’s stalls include: 

* Glass Art Designs… Fused Glass items.
* Gifts by Granny… Bespoke home and kids’ decor created with yarn.
* Lorita Crafts… Pyrography, felt art and decoupage.
* Lyns Embroidery & Resin Art…. Hand Embroidered, Knitted items & Resin gifts.
* Pamadoodle… Handmade Prints, Cards & Carving.
*Alan Winters Driftwood… Handmade Driftwood sculptures & Decor
* Doodles Art… Unique ink paintings and notebooks wooden items all hand painted and unique.
* Busy Lizzies Kitchen… Homemade Cakes, Bakes & Sweet Treats.
* Di,s Designs… Up-Cycled decoupage Bottles made into Lamps.
* Bloom Glass …. Hand Painted Glass items
* Somerset Cards… Raising money for Guide Dogs for the Blind.
* Highbridge War Memorial & Southwell House Charity
* Heathers…
* Jan Alan Crochet…. Hand Crocheted items.
* Pens Gems… Handmade Gem Stone Jewellery.
* Somerset Natural Soaps… Award Winning Locally made
* Minipops Diamond Art… Art work & Diamond Art Kits.
* Bloom Glass… Egg Craft (faberge’ish style) – handmade individually decorated blown

Click here to see photos of the first Berrow Makers Market 

