Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Oct 23, 2024
Brean beach set to host British Land Yachting Championships this week

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Dozens of the UK’s top land yachting enthusiasts will be heading to Brean beach this week when the British Land Yachting Championships return.

The two-day National Land Yachting Regatta, hosted by Brean Land Yacht Club, will be held on Friday October 25th and Saturday October 26th, from 10.30am both days.

Club spokesman Derek George told Burnham-On-Sea.com: ”It promises to be a great weekend – we will have participants from across the country taking part.”

“There will be three classes taking part: Class 3, Standart and Mini. Come and join us and have a chat on how to have a go.”

The land yachts are powered along the beach at speeds of up to 55mph when there are brisk onshore winds.

