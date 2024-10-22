Weston Hospice relaunches one of its shops in Burnham-On-Sea to focus on homewares

Weston Hospice has relaunched one of its charity shops in Burnham-On-Sea town centre this week which is now selling homewares.

The new Homewares shop opened in Burnham High Street on Tuesday 22nd October and is selling furniture, Bric a Brac, Linens and small electrical items which will compliment the fashion and toys that the charity currently offers at its other High Street shop.

Area Manager Cindy Tee says: “It was great to have such positive feedback from so many of the customers who came in on our opening day. They were pleased to see furniture available for sale alongside the Bric a Brac and Linens.”

“The furniture has come from local donors using our Furniture Collection service, and we can also then arrange delivery of the larger furniture items when sold.”

“We are really grateful for everyone’s support. If anyone would like to volunteer at one of the Burnham stores serving customers on the till or behind the scenes sorting donations and preparing stock to sell, we would love to meet them. They can call in to any of our stores for more information or look on the Weston Hospicecare website for information.”

Pictured: The team sat on the sofa is, from left to right, Burnham Hospice Stores Manager Vicky King, Sandra Lang, Deputy Manager Homewares and Catherine Lee, Deputy Manager Homewares