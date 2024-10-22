Police called to Highbridge A38 multi-vehicle collision involving tractor

Police were called to a multi-vehicle collision involving a tractor on the A38 in Highbridge on Tuesday (October 22nd).

The incident occured along the busy stretch of road between Edithmead and Highbridge just after 4pm.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were called to a collision between a tractor and three other vehicles on the A38 Bristol Road between Edithmead and Highbridge at about 4.10pm on Tuesday.”

“Emergency services attended, but there were no significant injuries reported.”

Vehicle recovery work was ongoing to enabel the A38 to fully re-open later in the evening.