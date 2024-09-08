Brean Golf Club Captain wins competition with strong field of almost 90 golfers

Brean Golf Club Captain Dan Broom was the winner of the D&C Open competition over the weekend after winning a countback with fellow Brean member Roy Fletcher.

The duo achieved the best scores recorded from an almost 90-strong field that took part on Saturday as they both handed in nett scores of 65 apiece.

The computer countback was required to decide the winner and it was Broom that edged victory with Fletcher left to rue a poor tee shot on the 17th where he racked up an ultimately costly 6.

Andrew March, Brean Golf Club director, says: “Broom was round in an excellent level par 69 on a benign day on the Somerset coast which was also the best gross score of the event. It was one better than Club Champion Jez Clift but as each player could only win one prize Broom took the Nett Trophy and Clift secured the best gross prize.”

“Finishing one stroke behind Broom and Fletcher was Tony Turner who also rued a late missed putt for his chance to join the leaders. His nett 66 left him third on his own with Mike Hurman finishing one stroke behind on 67 in fourth.”

“Three players had scores of nett 68 with the early pace setter Carl Ashley placing 5th ahead of Seniors Captain Tim Amy in 6th. The third score of 68 belonged to leading visiting golfer Andy Chan (Worlebury) who returned to his former club and featured in the prizes. Matching the nett par of 69 and taking the final prize on offer was Dan Danks from Hollywood Golf Club.”

“Following home Clift in the gross section was Zak Jones on 75 with Torquay member James Thompson ending the day in third on 76. Leighton Jenkins round of 79 gave him the fourth place prize in that section.”

“On Sunday it was the annual Past Captains Day hosted by Broom for he predecessors at the club. Twenty returned to play the Scramble event with a few more joining them for the post round Meal in the Country Club.”

“The team event was introduced last year and proved a popular choice once again with the scores being very competitive as well. Half of last year’s winning team in Gill Berryman and Trevor Pitt were teamed up with Pete Barton and 2023 Captain Gordy Wheelaghan, who was making his debut as a Past Captain in the event and they compiled the winning score of nett 51 to win by a single stroke.”

“Current Captain and host for the day Dan Broom was part of the team that finished runners up as he was joined by Lyn Bird, Tony Roper and Gerry Nigh in scoring 52. Third place went to Dave Morgan, Helen Clarke, Chris Stephens and Ray Byatt on 54.”

“Earlier in the day on Sunday Richard Fairchild enjoyed a profitable return in the Super Series Stableford. He won a countback with Simon Baunton to take top spot with 41 and also scored the only two of the event as well to boost his winnings.”

“Fairchild had the better back nine score over Baunton to secure victory with Chris Hubbard also reaching 40 points as he took third on a day when many decided not to venture out as the weather forecast was poor but in reality was nowhere near as bad for those who played.”

“The September Seniors Stableford was won by Brian Waite. Waite, who has been in some good form of late in inter club Senior matches, was the only player in the forties as he posted exactly that total to win by two.”

“His nearest challenger was nonagenarian Ken Rouse who again returned another sub handicap score with 38 points to finish second on the day. Three players tied for third on 37 with Graham Exton taking the position after the countback.”

“Mark Elvins and Alan Evans were the ones to miss out but Evans did record the only Two of the day to take the entire Two’s pot.”

Pictured: Broom with the D&C Open Trophy