News

PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea fire station car wash raises over £2,000 for charity

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Fire Station crewmembers have raised over £2,000 for charity by holding a successful car wash.

Saturday’s event saw dozens of vehicles head to Burnham Fire Station in Marine Drive, raising over £2,100 for the Firefighters Charity.

Burnham-On-Sea fire station’s station officer Steve Fowler says: “A massive thank you goes to all those who came along and supported our very successful car wash.”

“Special thanks go to the former firefighters who came back to help and the children of firefighters who also got stuck in.”

The Firefighters Charity aims to enhance the quality of life for serving and retired fire service personnel and their families.

