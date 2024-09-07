Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser takes on Mount Kilimanjaro climb

A Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser is set to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa, this month for charity.

Simon Keele will be among a group climbing the 5,895m peak as part of a wellbeing team at Dyson, raising money for research into Alzheimer’s.

He says: “We are raising valuable funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK to further their search for a cure of the disease that affects one in two people and help get closer to the breakthrough that is not far away.”

“A team of 14 from Dyson are climbing Kilimanjaro. We have been training for several months climbing peaks in the UK.”

They will be leaving on September 20th and hope to complete the challenge on September 27th.

Donations to the charity can be made via the Just Giving page at: www.justgiving.com/team/Dyson-climb-kili-for-a-cure

Rosemary Keele, Simon’s mother, has made a Kilimanjaro quilt to raise further funds which can be won in a free draw. Anyone can enter by sending their name to rosemary.keele@btinternet.com and a method of contact. The draw will be made when the summit is reached by the team.

Mount Kilimanjaro is a dormant volcano in Tanzania. With three volcanic cones — Kibo, Mawenzi and Shira — it is the highest mountain in Africa and the highest single free-standing mountain above sea level in the world: 5,895 m above sea level and 4,900 m above its plateau base.