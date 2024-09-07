Burnham-On-Sea youth rugby club given boost by town’s Tesco store

Burnham-On-Sea’s Tesco store has given a funding boost to local youth rugby club Burnham Bucks.

Burnham-On-Sea Tesco store community champion, Roz Benney, presented a cheque for £1,000 to Emma O’Regan, junior club chair, and David Barton, club sponsorship manager, on Saturday (September 7th).

The funds have been collected from the sale of donated books at Tesco’s charity book store throughout the year.

Emma says: “We are very grateful for this very kind donation which will be used by the club for new kit to help young players get into the sport, including from low income families.”

“The club relies on donations keep us running – we are all volunteers – and so this support is really appreciated.”

Burnham Bucks is the junior section of Burnham Rugby Club and is based at the BASC Ground in Stoddens Road. New players are welcome.

“We run age grade teams from school year 2 (under 7’s) through to school year 13 (colts). We train / play local clubs each Sunday from 10-12 and enter varying festivals and age-related tournaments during the rugby season.”

“All our coaches are RFU qualified, trained and DBS checked as are volunteers who help run the teams.” For further information, contact: emmarichards81@yahoo.co.uk

Roz added Tesco is happy to give its backing to the group and thanked customers who have bought books at the store to raise the funds. Last year, a new life-saving defibrillator was installed outside Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre with the support of Tesco.