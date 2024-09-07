Somerset’s first ‘mental health support bench’ unveiled with more set to be introduced

Somerset’s first ‘mental health support bench’ has been unveiled this weekend with plans to unveil more across the county in the coming year.

The first bench was installed in Taunton’s Vivary Park on Saturday during an annual ‘Walk for a Life’ event, to mark World Suicide Prevention Day on 10th September.

These benches, easily identifiable by their green colour and the words “come sit with us” on the back, are equipped with Samaritans numbers on plaques, as well as a QR code that links to various support resources, including options to call Samaritans, text SHOUT, listen or read the Somerset Letter of Hope, or visit the Open Mental Health website.

Somerset Council says the benches are to be placed in strategic locations across the county. The “Support Bench” initiative was spearheaded by the charity SAFE South West in collaboration with Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, and supported by Open Mental Health’s Experts by Experience.

The council adds that the benches have been developed in recognition that it can be challenging for people in crisis to “reach out”, so as a community we need to “reach in” and provide different options to support people who are experiencing challenges with their mental health.

It was launched at the third annual ‘Walk for a Life’ event in Taunton, to mark World Suicide Prevention Day. The walk, organised to honour those lost to suicide and to raise awareness about suicide prevention, saw a diverse group of participants, including families, friends, and even pets, all walking in solidarity.

Cllr Bill Revans, Leader of Somerset Council, attended the walk and expressed his deep appreciation for the community’s involvement. “The turnout was a powerful reminder of how closely our community is connected by the issue of suicide,” said Cllr Revans.

“There isn’t anyone in Somerset who hasn’t been impacted in some way, and it’s heartening to see so many people come together to show support, raise awareness, and take action.”

“It’s through events like these that we can continue to break down the stigma surrounding mental health and offer hope to those who are struggling.”

Andy Pritchard, Chief Operating Officer at Mind in Somerset and Connect Somerset Champion, also spoke at the event, emphasising the importance of community support in suicide prevention. “The impact of suicide is devastating and far-reaching, but today’s walk is a testament to the strength and resilience of our community. By coming together, we not only remember those we’ve lost, but we also create a supportive network for those who need it most.

“The addition of the Support Bench’s across Somerset is another crucial step in making support accessible to everyone. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who participated today and to those who continue to support our ongoing efforts to provide mental health services and resources across Somerset.”

For more information on how to get involved in future events or to access mental health resources, please visit Open Mental Health’s website or contact your GP.

Pictured: (L-R) Amy Hardwick (Health Improvement Manager – Mental Health and Wellbeing), Cllr Bill Revans (Leader of Somerset Council), Steve Smith (SAFE South West), Clare Stone (Expert by Experience for Open Mental Health)