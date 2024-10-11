Brean’s Holiday Resort Unity and Brean Leisure Park sold to private equity firm

Brean’s Holiday Resort Unity and Brean Leisure Park, the largest family-owned holiday resort in the South West, has been sold by the House family to a leading private equity firm, it has been confirmed today (Friday, October 11th).

The sale to the ‘mid-market Private Equity firm and experienced leisure investor Foundation Partners’ has been completed for an “undisclosed sum,” said both parties in a comment following months of rumours about the likely sale.

The House family arrived at Unity in 1947 and originally farmed the land, gradually diversifying into holidays and tourism which, over the years, has developed into the leading family run holiday resort in the region. In total, four generations of the House family have worked within the business.

Richard House, Managing Director, says: “My family have dedicated their whole working lives to building the unrivalled resort we see today. That includes my Mother, Father, Wife, Son, Daughter and families. Our vision and passion has given UK holiday makers pleasure for many years and we are sure that will continue under the new owners.”

“We felt that after all the years, now was the right time for us as a family to sell and move on. We will continue to live in the South West which is our home and may even turn our hand back to farming.”

“What we will do is ensure we enjoy our time as a family. I am very proud of what we have achieved and would like to thank our current team and everyone who has worked with us over the years. We wouldn’t have achieved our success without them!”

The House family has today left the business and handed over to Foundation Partners who have “shown great desire and passion to take over,” says the family.

Henry Elston, Managing Partner, Foundation Partners, adds: “Our partnership with Mark Seaton and Dermot King brings together unparalleled expertise and resources to create a market-leading, sustainable holiday platform.”

“We see enormous potential in the UK Holiday sector. We are committed to delivering value to our investors and stakeholders, whilst providing exceptional experiences for both holidaymakers and homeowners alike.”

“Holiday Resort Unity and Brean Leisure Park fit this strategy perfectly, and we look forward to working with the team to enhance the parks and develop new sites with innovative facilities that cater to the next generation of customers, owners, and experiential travellers, whilst supporting the local economy and driving long-term growth.”

The 240-acre Brean resort has an extensive offering and provides nearly every type of amenity, activity and accommodation possible. From caravans, luxury lodges, camping and touring holidays, to over 15 Food and Beverage outlets, two large entertainment venues plus Brean Splash Waterpark and Brean Play.

There is also Brean Country Club with an 18 hole golf course, The View Kitchen & Bar, wedding venue and luxurious holiday accommodation. This is in addition to the 700+ Holiday Home Owners.

The House family have built the complete UK holiday park offering. The sites also include Brightholme Holiday Park and Breakers Bar & Restaurant, Golden Sands caravan park/Mendip Caravan Park and the Bay of India Restaurant.