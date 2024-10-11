MP Ashley Fox takes community survey findings on crime to Police and Crime Commissioner

Ashley Fox, MP for Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea, says he has received an overwhelming response to his recent crime and safety survey with hundreds of local residents participating.

The survey gathered insights into the community’s concerns around crime hotspots, CCTV coverage, and police presence in the area.

The feedback highlighted key concerns that residents want addressed, including:

CCTV Needs: Many residents highlighted the need for increased CCTV coverage in public areas to deter crime.

Crime Hotspots: Respondents pointed out specific crime hotspots, citing issues such as anti-social behaviour, drug dealing, and vandalism.

Increased Police Visibility: There is a strong call from the community for more police presence on the streets to address concerns around crime and safety.

Illegal Traveller Encampments: Several residents raised concerns about illegal traveller encampments and their impact on local communities.

Knife Crime and Violence: Concerns around knife crime and violence were raised, with many calling for stronger preventative measures to tackle this issue.

Reacting on the survey and meeting, Ashley Fox says: “Hundreds of residents shared their concerns with me, and it’s clear that the community is eager to see more being done to prevent crime and make our streets safer.”

“I’ve taken these findings directly to the Police and Crime Commissioner and I’ve called for action to ensure our concerns are heard. I specifically ensured that the Commissioner was fully aware of the ongoing antisocial behaviour issues on Fore Street and around Browne’s pond at Elmwood Avenue.”

He finished: “It’s important that we work together to create a safer environment for everyone in Bridgwater.”

The MP assured residents that he will continue working closely with local authorities, the police, and community leaders and remains committed to keeping crime prevention and community safety at the forefront of his work.