9.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Oct 12, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea U3A to hold open day in community centre today
NewsWhat's On

Burnham-On-Sea U3A to hold open day in community centre today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea’s University of the Third Age is holding an open day today (Saturday, October 12th) in the town’s community centre.

The event will be held from 2-4pm at the centre in Berrow Road, Burnham-On-Sea and will be open to all.

A spokesperson says: “Are you semi-retired or retired and looking to resume old interests or pursue new ones? Do you want to make new friends? The U3A is for you!”

“From astronomy to yoga, from French to table tennis, we have groups and activities to suit all sorts of people.”

“Our groups are not classes where you must study hard with a stern teacher assessing your work but friendly meetings where leaders share their enthusiasm and help to develop confidence.”

“Come along to see some of the groups in action and discover more of what Burnham-On-Sea U3A can offer you.”

Pictured: Scenes from a previous Burnham-On-Sea U3A open day

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea beach clean to resume today after break over summer
Next article
MP Ashley Fox takes community survey findings on crime to Police and Crime Commissioner

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
9.9 ° C
11.1 °
8.5 °
89 %
0.9kmh
100 %
Sat
13 °
Sun
11 °
Mon
15 °
Tue
17 °
Wed
17 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com