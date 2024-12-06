Brent Knoll Christmas Tree Festival returns with over 40 decorated trees on show

Brent Knoll Christmas Tree Festival is set to return this month with over 40 creatively decorated trees on display.

St. Michaels Church in Brent Knoll will be hosting the event from December 13th – 16th.

Organiser Margaret Smith says: “Last year we had 48 trees, some trees were hand made, most trees had hand made decorations, and we had trees from different groups and businesses in the area as well as individuals.”

“All our visitors said what a lovely event it was and were amazed at the creativity which we hope will be repeated this year.”

The opening times are as follows: Friday 13th December, 3pm – 7pm, with singing by All Sorts Choir at 4pm. The event continues on Saturday 14th December, 10am – 4pm.

The festival will be open on Sunday 15th December, 10am – 4pm, with community singing led by Brent Knoll School Choir at 3pm. The final day will be Monday 16th December from 10am – 4pm.

Refreshments and raffle on Friday to Sunday. All in aid of St. Michael’s Church.

Also see: What’s on in the Burnham-On-Sea area