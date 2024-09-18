15.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Sep 19, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBrent Knoll scarecrow trail returns this coming weekend with scores to find
NewsWhat's On

Brent Knoll scarecrow trail returns this coming weekend with scores to find

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Brent Knoll scarecrow trail returns this coming weekend with 40 scarecrows to be found in gardens and along roadsides.

The long-running community event will see dozens of the fun scarecrows created by villagers on display during Saturday September 21st and Sunday September 22nd.

Trail sheets will be available to buy for £3 at Brent Knoll Primary School from 10am-4pm each day and there will also be food and drink, scarecrow merchandise and scarecrow bingo!

The theme for this year’s event is ‘fruit, veg, herbs and spices’ following on from the Royal theme at the 2022 Brent Knoll Scarecrow Trail.

Organisers from Brent Knoll Girl Guiding will also be encouraging families to vote for their favourite scarecrows during the weekend.

A spokesperson from Brent Knoll Girl Guiding for the event says: “Come along and have some fun, a cheap day out for everyone. Walk it, cycle it, drive it – bring the dog!”

Previous article
Burnham and Highbridge Men’s and Women’s Sheds to hold open day
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea pizza company Haverslice gains council’s support for expansion

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
15.8 ° C
16.7 °
14.2 °
84 %
2.7kmh
3 %
Thu
23 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
21 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
13 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com