A sale of pre-loved quality clothing is to take place today (Saturday, September 21st) to raise funds for Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church.

The event will be held at St Andrew’s Church Hall in Manor Road from 3-5pm when all will be welcome.

“Not only do we have good quality clothes, there is also a raffle, plants and books,” says a spokeswoman. “Come and find a bargain in aid of church funds.”