Dozens of Royal-themed colourful scarecrows went on display around Brent Knoll over the weekend during the village’s annual scarecrow festival.

More than 40 scarecrows were on show alongside roadsides, gardens and paths on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival – which was held in aid of Girl Guiding Brent Knoll – was won by a display called ‘The Queen and Paddington’ by Stuart Steer and Family which was based on the famous video filmed for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

Second place was won by ‘Queen of the Fairies’ by the Law Family; and third was ‘Royal Mail’ by the Highmore Family.

Highly Commended were Royal Dinner Time – Hale Family; Queen of Hearts – Steer Snellgrove Family; Robin Hood – Dixon Family; King Kong – The Martins; Freddie Mercury Queen – Rees Family; and Coldstream Guard – Lambert Family.

Janet Sinnott from Girl Guiding Brent Knoll said the weekend had been a “great success” with large numbers of people visiting the village to see a great variety of scarecrows.