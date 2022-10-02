Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has unveiled details of how it plans to help local people through the cost-of-living crisis this winter.

The council has outlined its approach to supporting residents who are struggling with financial hardship.

A spokesperson says: “The Council recognises that many residents will have difficulty meeting the cost of energy and food bills during the coming winter and the strain of this will have a significant impact on their health and wellbeing.”

“Whilst the crisis has causes which can only ultimately be tackled at a national and global level, we believe it is right to consider whether there are ways in which we can support the local community to alleviate some of the impact on the most vulnerable in our town.”

“Realistically, the most practical solutions are those which help people reduce their use of expensive energy or minimise the cost of nutritious food.”

Steps the Town Council will take:

1) Set up a ‘cost of living grant fund’ to which organisations can apply to support their efforts to help the community. This fund could be used to support and extend the efforts of local food banks and community food groups as one example. This will be subject to review of our available budgets.

2) Encourage the use of ‘warm spaces’, directing local residents to events hosted by local groups and businesses where they can go to take part in social activities and stay warm without using their own heating.

The council’s activities would include: Offering events at public spaces such as the Princess Theatre; Asking local groups to offer existing events they run which might be suitable for local people; Creating and publicise a timetable of such local events and spaces.

3) Publicising support available online, and in leaflets available at the library, council offices and other outlets.

4) Encourage donations to the Somerset Community Foundation cost of living crisis appeal from those that can afford to support others.

5) Investigate sources of support / grants for those who wish to install energy saving devices (eg LED lighting), renewable energy or energy efficiency measures (eg loft insulation). Some initial discussions have been started, but are at a very early stage.

6) It is hoped that other ideas which can only be developed over a longer timescale will naturally come out of the climate and ecology crisis workshop as these solutions would also support the net zero goals: Shared / second hand goods economy (uniforms, general clothing, DIY equipment); Shared transport (community car, bus network); Community food (community garden or orchard, shared gardens, edible streets).