A Burnham-On-Sea holistic therapist has begun offering treatments at a town centre beauty salon.

Hazel Lloyd is offering Reiki treatments within HBB and Aesthetics, located at 4 High Street.

She is a qualified Reiki Master in the Usui Shiki Ryoho method of natural energy healing.

“Reiki is an ancient Japanese healing, involving the laying of hands above a person’s energy centres,” she says.

“It can aid stress relief and wellbeing, allowing a person’s own energy system to accelerate while working in harmony and balance with traditional medicine methods.”

“I have been a Reiki Master since 2008 and completed all of my training over a three year period.”

To book an appointment, call 07513152064. She is available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 10am and 4pm.