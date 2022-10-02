A Burnham-On-Sea holistic therapist has begun offering treatments at a town centre beauty salon.

Hazel Lloyd is offering Reiki treatments within HBB and Aesthetics, located at 4 High Street.

She is a qualified Reiki Master in the Usui Shiki Ryoho method of natural energy healing.

“Reiki is an ancient Japanese healing, involving the laying of hands above a person’s energy centres,” she says.

“It can aid stress relief and wellbeing, allowing a person’s own energy system to accelerate while working in harmony and balance with traditional medicine methods.”

“I have been a Reiki Master since 2008 and completed all of my training over a three year period.”

To book an appointment, call 07513152064. She is available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 10am and 4pm.

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page