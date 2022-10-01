Over 30 Burnham and Highbridge residents attended a special workshop on Saturday (October 1st) to identify actions that can be taken locally to address climate change.

Organised by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council following its recent declaration of a Climate and Ecological Emergency, the workshop was hosted by King Alfred School Academy.

During the session, those in attendance moved between four tables divided into four separate discussion themes: ‘Sustainability’ overseen by Mark Ford of Somerset Waste Partnership; ‘Transport’ overseen by Peter Travis of the Somerset Bus User and Stakeholder Group; ‘Ecology’ overseen by Mark Ward of Somerset Wildlife Trust; and ‘Energy’ overseen by Lynda Wookey of Burnham & Weston Energy.

A wide range of local ideas and initiatives to tackle climate change were discussed across the four themes during the afternoon.

Ideas under consideration include:

Introducing more electric vehicle charging points in the two towns

Incentivising the use of electic vehicles through reduced parking charges for EV users

Appointing wildlife champions in Burnham and Highbridge to encourage more wildlife-friendly green spaces

New planters and trees in Burnham town centre

Creating community solar collectives in the two towns for cheaper solar energy

Identifying green spaces in Burnham and Highbridge that can be expanded

Forming a tree protection policy for maintenance and planting of new trees

Improving energy efficiency at public buildings such as community centres

Launching a local ‘repair cafe’ to reduce the local disposal of old appliances and encourage re-use

Extending the food pantry service into Burnham and also start a ‘community fridge’ service to reduce local food waste

New recycling bins along Burnham seafront to reduce general waste

School uniform exchanges to reduce waste of old school clothing

A new car lift sharing scheme to reduce the number of unnecessary car journeys

More cycle ways and routes around Burnham and Highbridge to encourage cycling instead of car journeys

Create a new bus campaign group to lobby for improved services and boost local services to reduce car trips

Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard, who led the workshop, said it had been a “hugely constructive session” and she was pleased that a new Working Group of volunteers had been formed following the meeting to start prioritising the ideas to compile an Action Plan.

“The main purpose was to collect all ideas of positive action that the Council can take to adapt or mitigate Climate Change and to restore wildlife. The Plan will support and enhance Somerset and Sedgemoor’s Climate and Ecology Plans.”

“The Council intends to create an Action Plan that will improve the lives of all the residents. It will be regularly reviewed and adjusted to ensure the greatest impact for the people of Burnham and Highbridge.”