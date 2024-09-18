Burnbridge Wanderers football club invites new players and coaches to join its club

Burnbridge Wanderers football club is inviting new players and coaches to join the club.

The FA-accredited junior football club plays and trains out of King Alfred School in Highbridge, and also trains and plays out of other sites locally on the Burnham-On-Sea area.

“We are on the lookout for players aged 5 to 9 years old to join our fantastic junior age groups,” says the club’s Ross James.

“We also have coaching positions available. If you have always wanted to coach the sport you love, now is the time. Full training and support provided.”

The club is an inclusive and friendly football club with trained and qualified staff, ready to make your grassroots football journey, the best it can be.

For more details, contact Ross on 07741 038744 or ross.james160381@gmail.com