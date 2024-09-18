15.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Sep 19, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnbridge Wanderers football club invites new players and coaches to join its...
News

Burnbridge Wanderers football club invites new players and coaches to join its club

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnbridge Wanderers JFC

Burnbridge Wanderers football club is inviting new players and coaches to join the club.

The FA-accredited junior football club plays and trains out of King Alfred School in Highbridge, and also trains and plays out of other sites locally on the Burnham-On-Sea area.

“We are on the lookout for players aged 5 to 9 years old to join our fantastic junior age groups,” says the club’s Ross James.

“We also have coaching positions available. If you have always wanted to coach the sport you love, now is the time. Full training and support provided.”

The club is an inclusive and friendly football club with trained and qualified staff, ready to make your grassroots football journey, the best it can be.

For more details, contact Ross on 07741 038744 or ross.james160381@gmail.com

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club goes green with installation of 107 solar panels on roof
Next article
Fox rescued by wildlife carers after getting head stuck in container

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
15.8 ° C
16.7 °
14.2 °
84 %
2.7kmh
3 %
Thu
23 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
21 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
13 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com