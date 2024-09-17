Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club goes green with installation of 107 solar panels on roof

Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club has gone green with the installation of 107 new solar panels on the roof of its town centre building.

Work has recently been completed on the installation, pictured here, on the iconic building in Burnham’s Victoria Street as part of a £70,000 project from the club to be more environmentally friendly and save money.

Steve Lamb, a director at the club, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The system is projected to produce 42,500 kilowatts (kW) of green energy per year, and the club will generate 77% of its electricity needs.”

“It will also avoid a contribution of 11 tonnes of CO2 to the atmosphere.”

“Over the system’s lifetime this is a saving the equivalent of driving 321,253 miles, planting 2,065 trees and 230 long haul flights.”

Paul Hale, General Manager at the Ritz, adds: “This is an exciting time for us as a business and a substantial capital expenditure, but using electricity generated by the sun and storing what we don’t use makes complete sense.”

“Our members and their family and friends can sit and enjoy their preferred tipple knowing that they have done their bit without impacting on the environment.” Paul thanked Steve Lamb for his work on the project.