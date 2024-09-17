12.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Sep 18, 2024
Burnham and Highbridge Mayor announces her two new official cadets
News

Burnham and Highbridge Mayor announces her two new official cadets

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The Mayor of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge has formally appointed her two new official cadets for the coming year.

During the latest Town Council meeting on Tuesday (September 17th) at Morland Community Hall in Highbridge, Cllr Sharon Perry announced the names of the cadets.

They are Alex Harvey from Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets, and Evie Holderness from the Burnham and Highbridge platoon of the Army Cadets.

The Mayor said at Monday’s meeting: “They have both been nominated by their commanding officers and the nominations are in recognition of their hard work and dedication to their organisations.”

“I am delighted they have agreed to accept these roles, and their duties will be to accompany me at civic events such as the remembrance parade, armed forces day and other public events.”

“They are ambassadors for their organisations and act as representatives of young people in our towns. Congratulations.”

