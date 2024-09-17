Football match and barbecue for Cancer Research UK to be held in Highbridge man’s memory

A charity football match and fundraising barbecue is to be held for Cancer Research UK in memory of a well-known Highbridge man.

Steve Cavill, pictured, sadly lost his battle with cancer last year and a 6-a-side football match is to be held between Highbridge companies EFS and Cases.

The match will be held at 6.30pm this Friday, 20th September, at Pawlett Pavillion at 38 Gaunts Road, Pawlett (TA6 4SB).

“We would greatly appreciate any donations towards this cause and if you can make it to the match, we’d love to see you there too,” says Andrew Williams.

He adds that there will be three 20-minute games at Pawlett Pavilion, playing for a yearly football charity shield.

“I am sure it will be a great evening, raising money for a great cause which affects most of us. So if you knew Steve or work for Cases or EFS please come down, have a pint and a burger, and raise loads of money for Cancer Research.”

There is a Justgiving page here for donations in Steve’s memory.