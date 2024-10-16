Burnham and Highbridge students holding annual RAG week fundraising walk today

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge students at King Alfred School Academy are holding their annual Raise and Give (RAG) Week Walk for local charity today (Thursday, October 17th).

The annual fundraising week runs through the week with fun events being held in the school in aid of the school’s charity of the year, the Highbridge Area Foodbank.

Over £1,400 was raised for charity at the 2023 Rag Week at King Alfred School, as pictured here.

A spokeswoman says: “The annual sixth form charity collection walk in fancy dress takes place today in Burnham and surrounding areas such as Apex Park and local residents are encouraged to give what they can.”