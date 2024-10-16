Lympsham community group Chatty Hour Tuesdays receives award to recognise its work

A Lympsham community group formed to combat loneliness has been presented with an award to recognise their work.

The Somerset Council Chair’s Award has been presented to 48 groups and indviduals in the county to praise community-spirit.

The awards were presented by Somerset Council Chair, Cllr Mike Best, at a ceremony in Taunton attended by nominees and guests. The award recipients were nominated by local councils in recognition of their outstanding contribution to their communities.

Chatty Hour Tuesdays was nominated by Lympsham Parish Council.

A spokesman says: “This wonderful group was started by our own Julia Rosser to combat loneliness, provide a warm space in winter, help those with memory and sight issues and provide a subsidised meal once a week in the community café at the Sports Club in the heart of Lympsham.”

“This nomination is for the whole group who come to chat, support and laugh together. I can honestly say their enthusiasm to greet newcomers is both endearing and heart-warming, everyone is made to feel welcome regardless of age, sex or impairment.”

Cllr Best said: “We are fortunate to have so many people in Somerset who work hard on behalf of others in their town, parish or city. Every recipient has made a real difference to their communities and the awards ceremony is a small way of saying thank you.”

“It’s so rewarding and humbling to read the citations for these awards. Our community heroes do so much for others, never expecting to be rewarded for their efforts so it’s a privilege to thank them on behalf of the Council.”

Pictured: Representatives from Chatty Hour Tuesdays receiving their award from Somerset Council Chair, Cllr Mike Best