Burnham Growing Group issues ‘heartfelt plea’ for dogs to be kept off seafront flower beds

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Growing Group held a gathering of volunteers on Burnham’s seafront this week to prepare flower beds for autumn – and they have issued a plea to dog owners.

A spokesperson says: “The Growing Group, ably assisted by Gavin and Harry from Clean Surroundings, worked hard, laying more bark and getting the beds ready for the autumn and winter months.”

“Clean Surroundings also donated the bark free of charge. We are grateful for their support.”

They add: “We would like to make a heartfelt plea. Please could all dog owners keep their dogs off these community-maintained beds.”

”We had the unpleasant job of cleaning up after dogs before we could start work. If your dog fouls, please clean up after them. It will make our job a lot easier.”