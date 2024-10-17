10.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Oct 18, 2024
PHOTOS: Burnham and Highbridge students raise £2,400 for foodbank at fundraising week

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge students at King Alfred School Academy have raised a huge total of £2,400 for the Highbridge Area Foodbank.

The funds have been collected during their annual Raise and Give (RAG) Week, which included a fancy dress walk on Thursday, October 17th.

The annual fundraising week included events at the school for charity, pictured here.

Doug Radnidge, Assistant Headteacher at the Sixth Form Centre, said: “We have managed to raise £2,400 this week, a record for the Sixth Form Centre! I am so proud of what the students have achieved this week!”

