PHOTOS: Burnham and Highbridge students raise £2,400 for foodbank at fundraising week

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge students at King Alfred School Academy have raised a huge total of £2,400 for the Highbridge Area Foodbank.

The funds have been collected during their annual Raise and Give (RAG) Week, which included a fancy dress walk on Thursday, October 17th.

The annual fundraising week included events at the school for charity, pictured here.

Doug Radnidge, Assistant Headteacher at the Sixth Form Centre, said: “We have managed to raise £2,400 this week, a record for the Sixth Form Centre! I am so proud of what the students have achieved this week!”