Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Oct 18, 2024
Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society rehearsals underway for Christmas Concert
News

Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society rehearsals underway for Christmas Concert

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham & Highbridge Choral Society are rehearsing for their popular Christmas Concert which will be held in December.

The singers will be performing John Rutter’s Magnificat, Eric Whitacre’s Seal Lullaby, Mary Did You Know?, Handel’s Unto Us A Child Is Born, and many more familiar Christmas songs.

“The well-known Burnham and Highbridge Band will be joining the choir this year, who will, not only be playing before the Concert begins, but will be playing during the performance as well.”

“The Choir’s Christmas Concert will be held at the Church of Our Lady and the English Martyrs, Highbridge Road, Burnham, on Thursday 12th December, performance starting at 7:30pm.

Tickets are priced at £10 which includes a glass of wine and a mince pie, £5 for children which also includes refreshments.

Tickets will be available from mid-November from Material Needs plus the Choir’s website at burnhamandhigbridgechoral.org.uk and choir members, or on the door.

