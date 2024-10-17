Somerset Council financial boss predicts potential £130m budget gap in 2025

Somerset Council could face a budget gap of up to £130m next year, its chief financial officer has warned this week.

The council declared a financial emergency in November 2023 and was only able to set a balanced budget in February by agreeing to £35m in savings, devolving numerous services to town and parish councils, and planning to sell off a large number of ‘non-operational’ assets.

The council’s chief financial officer Jason Vaughan left the organisation over the summer as part of a reorganisation of its senior leadership team and a wider transformation programme, with around 1,000 jobs set to go as the council streamlines its operations.

But even with all these changes, interim chief financial officer Maria Christofi has warned that the council faces significant financial challenges when it comes to set its next budget in February 2025, notes the local democracy reporting service.

The council’s medium-term financial plan (which predicts how much the council will raise in taxation and have to spend in the next five years) was discussed at length when the executive committee met in Taunton.

Deputy leader Liz Leyshon said: “None of us expected this work to be painless. We have had just the one financial year within which to take the necessary actions at this scale to avoid the issuing of a Section 114 notice [effectively declaring bankruptcy].”

“Be aware that these figures could change due to circumstances that are well beyond our control.”

The council originally estimated that there would be a £104m budget gap in 2025/26, and this gap – if left unchecked – would rise to nearly £199m by 2028/29.

The budget gap is being primarily driven by rising demand for children’s services and adult social care, with the council still reeling from cuts in central government funding since 2010 along with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and recent periods of high inflation.