Burnham-On-Sea beauty salon Prim N Proper to launch new training programme

Burnham-On-Sea beauty salon Prim N Proper is set to launch a new education and training service.

The salon’s Sarah Glaysher says: “We are very excited to be collaborating with Sunshine to offer high quality training at Prim N Proper Pamper. Many beauty courses are available now, from beginner level to advanced therapist.”

“Prim N Proper Education is unlike competitors in the area as it caters for the learners’ individual needs, teaching in small groups, ensuring all learners leave confident.”

She adds: “Rhian, owner of Sunshine, brings over a decade of teaching experience to Prim N Proper, with a strong foundation in education and industry standards.”

“She holds a Level 5 Diploma in Education and Training (DET), a Level 4 qualification in Internal Quality Assurance (IQA), and a Level 3 Certification in Assessing Vocational Achievement (CAVA).”

“Additionally, Rhian is a fully qualified hairdresser and beautician, making her expertise comprehensive across both the beauty and hair sectors.”

“Shannon will be teaching alongside Rhain. Shannon is a highly qualified beauty therapist, nail technician, laser technician and educator with nearly three years of experience in the beauty sector.”

“Holding numerous qualifications, including Level 3 Beauty Therapy and the Level 3 Award in Education & Training (AET), she has diligently worked to master her craft and is now dedicated to sharing her expertise with the next generation of beauty and nail technicians.”

“We plan to hold an official launch in November, we look forward to seeing you all there!”

See the website for more details at: https://www.primnproper.co.uk/teaching/