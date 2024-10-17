Mayor visits Burnham-On-Sea’s monthly Dementia-friendly church service to mark anniversary

Burnham-On-Sea’s monthly Dementia-friendly church service marked its anniversary this week.

The 3rd Thursday Service, which has been held in St Andrew’s Church since starting in 2017, has become well supported and is held on each 3rd Thursday of the month at 2.30pm in St Andrew’s church.

Reverend Sharon Eldergill told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had a lovely time at our 3rd Thursday anniversary celebration – well-known hymns were sung with gusto, especially ‘Sing Hosanna’, which somehow got changed to ‘Sing Lasagne’ by our lovely group from Blossom day centre!”

“Our special guests, were John Hardy who did a Bible reading for us, and Sharon Perry our Mayor, who, did the honours with a few words and the cutting of the cake.”

The service is open to all, and takes place at 2.30 each 3rd Thursday of the month at St Andrew’s Church.

“The service is very friendly, open to everyone, and is dementia-friendly so that we can build a real sense of community amongst all who attend. We think of it as ‘feeding Body and Soul’.”