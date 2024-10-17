Barratt Homes set to release ‘initial masterplan’ for 2,000 new homes in Burnham-On-Sea

Barratt Homes says it is making ‘steady progress’ on plans to build 2,000 new homes on the outskirts of Burnham-On-Sea, with further details to be announced in coming weeks.

As first reported here, a group of 12 landowners selected Barratt Bristol to bring forward the long-term plans to deliver around 2,000 new homes on fields south of Brent Road in Burnham-On-Sea, pictured here.

The developer has told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week it will be releasing its ‘draft initial masterplan’ for the site soon.

A spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Over the course of this year, and following meetings with local residents, the Town Council and Parish Councils, Barratt Homes has made steady progress on developing a masterplan for a new garden community on the eastern edge of the town.”

“This has involved carrying out lots of detailed survey work considering issues such as flooding and drainage, ecology and wildlife, traffic, heritage and landscape assessment amongst other areas.”

“We are still at very early stages as we seek to get the land allocated in the new Somerset Local Plan which will be published in 2025. We are confident that our plans will respond to the unique location and we will be releasing our draft initial masterplan in the next few weeks. We look forward to sharing our plans and ideas.”

Earlier this year, during the annual Town Council meeting in April, residents spoke out against the proposals.

Karen Cudden told the meeting she was “very concerned” to learn of the housing plans and added the town is “already struggling” with some public services.

She went on to read out several questions from residents addressing concerns about potential flooding, infrastructure and road access around the development site.

The former Mayor, Cllr Lesley Millard, said the council had met with the developers, as we reported here. She said it was “very early days” and added that the developer thinks the plans are “5-10 years away from an application coming forward.”

Cllr Barbara Vickers added that it is “too early” to answer questions on residents’ flooding concerns, transport or access without the full application and plans being submitted.

However, she said she is “really concerned about the potential for raised flooding risks” and understands why local residents are concerned.

Burnham resident Alex Turco said he would like to see a “green buffer” introduced between the current north Burnham area and the proposed development site to protect it against potential flooding.

And local resident Helen Groves said she was worried that “trying to prevent developments like this is extremely difficult” and she urged the council to ensure it has plans and a ‘vision’ in place to avoid the situation where new public facilities promised by developers, such as new schools, are later removed from plans.

Another resident spoke out at the meeting earlier this year, saying the plans for 2,000 new homes are “complete madness” given that some of Burnham’s public services are “already struggling” and he added: “No-one should even be thinking about 2,000 new homes.” He concluded: “The developers keep making promises that they don’t deliver on – we’ve seen it in Highbridge for decades.”

Cllr Ganesh Gudka and Cllr Peter Clayton assured residents that full consultation on the plans and the next Local Plan would be undertaken to give residents a voice on any future growth of Burnham.

READ MORE:

