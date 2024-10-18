Somerset Council invites residents to name its new road gritting lorries in competition

Somerset Council has launched a public vote inviting residents to help name two new road gritters that will help keep Somerset’s roads safe this winter.

Somerset Council is working with new highways contractor Kier to help make roads safer this winter and the gritter naming competition aims to raise awareness about the importance of road safety during the winter months.

Two new gritters are being added to the Somerset fleet and the county’s primary schools were asked to suggest names for them. A long list of 30 has been whittled down to six and now it is the public’s turn to help decide.

Residents can choose between:

Elsa

Gritty Gritty Bang Bang

Snow Dragon

Snow Problem

Spready Mercury

Wallace and Gritter

Residents can vote online through the Council’s Facebook page at @SomersetCouncilUK or Instagram at @somersetcouncil. The closing date for votes is Friday 25 October at 5pm.

The schools providing the winning names will receive a visit from the gritter.

Gritting is important during icy months as it helps keep roads safe and reduces weather-related disruptions, whether you’re heading to school, work, or appointments.

This year, over 900km of gritting routes are set to be treated. The council has stockpiled over 6,400 tonnes of salt, with over 800 grit bins filled across the region.

Road gritting involves spreading rock salt on roads to prevent ice and snow buildup, giving car tyres better grip. With temperatures falling, gritting teams will soon be undergoing trial runs – and will grit the roads when the weather is set to fall below 0.5 degrees.

Councillor Richard Wilkins, Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Transport and Waste, said: “Thank you to all the schools who took part, we had some amazing, unique and creative name suggestions – it was difficult to choose our shortlist. We can’t wait to see the new gritters on the road this winter. This engagement is raising vital awareness regarding road safety during dangerous winter months.”

Please be patient while our gritters are out working, they are providing an essential service to help keep us all safe on the road.”

Allan Rigby, general manager at Kier, added: “Preparing for winter is a year-round task, and we are ready for any quick changes in weather conditions – with our gritting fleet now mobilised, and crews on standby 24/7.”

“This naming competition is a great opportunity to engage community in the works that we do to keep people safe during the winter period. We look forward to seeing how the public cast their vote, and visiting the schools to unveil the names of our new gritters – while sharing key winter safety messages.”

The new road gritters will soon be sign-written with their names and out on the road.