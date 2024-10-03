7.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Oct 04, 2024
NewsWhat's On

Burnham Area Flower Club to hold colourful flower demonstration this month

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham Area Flower Club will be holding a colourful flower arranging demonstration at its October meeting.

The club’s meeting will be held on Tuesday 8th October at The Catholic Church Hall, open to all.

The demonstrator for the evening will be Caroline Cooper from Lydney with her presentation, “In a previous life.”

Doors open at 7pm come and visitors are invited to enjoy a tea/coffee and chat before  the meeting starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are also available for the club’s Christmas demonstration on Friday 15th November at Highbridge Community Centre with Coral Gardiner. Tickets are available from dphilips2@sky.com and Burnham Information centre.

