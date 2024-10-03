7.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Oct 04, 2024
Burnham-On-Sea author unveils new book explaining artificial intelligence

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea author Nick Hubbard has unveiled a new book featuring artificial intelligence.

He says the publication, ‘When Did Noah Build The Ark?’, is not aimed at tech people, but sets out to explain Artificial Intelligence for the beginner or his/her grandparents.

Nick told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Artificial Intelligence is happening to us whether we like it or not. By the end of the year, new mobile phones will routinely have it aboard.”

“Search engines such as Google will be using it. Lots of companies are already using it, and you may or may not know.”

“But this is just the start. If it was a car, it would be at the Model T Ford stage.”

“This book is not aimed at tech people: it sets out to explain Artificial Intelligence for the beginner or his/her grandparents.”

“It builds on my last book ‘Switch It Off and Switch It Back On Again’, which was an introduction to the world of computers for the non tech.”

“The first book mentioned my grandson, and this is his future, as the telephone was in my time. It discusses what AI can do and what it can’t do. Yet.”

“It has a go at explaining machine learning. It discusses the law on the subject, and how it could develop. And some of the other concerns.”

He adds on the choice of book name: “The answer is that Noah built the Ark Before the Rains Came and I am suggesting that we should plan ahead and not just blunder into AI, assuming that all will be well.”

The book is available on Amazon here and he says he is happy to come to talk to interested community groups in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

