Work to start next month on major upgrade of A38 Dunball roundabout next to M5 junction 23

Work on a major upgrade of the busy Dunball roundabout linking Bridgwater and Junction 23 of the M5 is set to start next month.

The Dunball work is due to start in the week commencing 11th November and is expected to take about 12 months.

Somerset Council’s Executive has approved the award of a contract to deliver the scheme to Centregreat following a tendering process and funding has been confirmed from the Department for Transport.

The total value of the project and associated active travel schemes is £10.7m and is wholly funded by ring-fenced Government and partner funding, and developer contributions.

“The condition of the funding is that it must be used to deliver the Dunball scheme on a previously agreed time scale,” says a spokesperson.

“The project will see the roundabout layout improved to increase capacity and traffic flow at peak times, reducing congestion in the long term. There will also be better walking and cycling facilities.”

“Dunball comes at a busy time for Bridgwater with major ongoing work on two important schemes in the area. These projects represent a big investment in the area, but also brings significant pressure on the road network in and around Bridgwater.”

“Work on several roads needed to connect the battery cell facility in Puriton to the Bridgwater substation. These include some closures and traffic management is expected to continue into early spring next year, including some work on Puriton Hill.”

“Work to deliver Bridgwater’s Celebration Mile, a walking, and cycling between the station and the town centre is continuing apace. This also involves road closures and traffic management and is set to complete autumn 2025.”

“As well as improving capacity and traffic flow and helping to prevent queuing back on to the motorway junction and slip road, the Dunball scheme will improve walking and cycling access as part of the scheme’s commitment to active travel and improved links into Bridgwater.”

“This includes a toucan crossing at the north side to ensure safer crossing of the busy A38 as part of the route through Downend to Puriton.”

Most of the improvements will be done with lane closures and temporary traffic signals in place but the scheme will require some short-term evening closures of the link road between the Dunball roundabout and J23 in early 2025.

The spokesperson adds: “Drivers will still be able to enter and exit the M5 via J23 following diversion routes. Advanced notice will be issued, and diversion routes published as soon as possible.”

“The team will do its utmost to minimise disruption on the network.”

“The junction will have traffic signals and a ‘through about’ lane, in a similar arrangement to one introduced on the Westlands roundabout in Yeovil during the Western Corridor works a few years ago.”

“The aim is to ease peak traffic flow through this crucial route which links the town to Junction 23 of the M5, along with the Gravity Smart Campus in Puriton, site of the proposed Agratas Gigafactory which is set to create 4,000 jobs in Somerset.”

As well as a contribution from Government, the project has been funded jointly by developer contributions, the Heart of the Southwest Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) National Highways, and Bridgwater Town Deal.