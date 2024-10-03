7.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Oct 04, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPolice issue appeal for witnesses after serious M5 crash between Burnham-On-Sea and...
News

Police issue appeal for witnesses after serious M5 crash between Burnham-On-Sea and Weston

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

M5 near Burnham-On-Sea

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward following a serious crash on the M5 between Burnham-On-Sea and Weston on Thursday October 3rd.

The crash, involving a motorbike and a van, happened just after 1.30pm on Thursday October 3rd on the southbound carriageway, leading to a day of closures of long delays for motorists.

The M5 was closed overnight until 1.25am for carriageway resurfacing works.

A spokesperson for South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said one person, a motorcyclist, was airlifted to Southmead Hospital.

A Police spokeswoman confirmed: “We were called at 1.37pm to reports of a serious collision involving a motorbike and van on the southbound carriageway of the M5 between junctions 21 (Weston-super-Mare) and 22 (Burnham-On-Sea).”

“Emergency services were in attendance and closed the motorway in both directions.”

“If you witnessed the collision or have any information which could help our investigation, call 101 and quote reference 5224260872.”

Delays of up to four hours were reported by some motorists and many backroads were busy being used a diversion routes.

Previous article
Swan rescued from railway tracks at Brent Knoll by Network Rail and local wildlife carers
Next article
£500,000 fundraising appeal launched to secure future of RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
scattered clouds
7.2 ° C
9.8 °
6.6 °
92 %
0.5kmh
48 %
Fri
15 °
Sat
16 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
16 °
Tue
15 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com