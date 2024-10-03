Police issue appeal for witnesses after serious M5 crash between Burnham-On-Sea and Weston

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward following a serious crash on the M5 between Burnham-On-Sea and Weston on Thursday October 3rd.

The crash, involving a motorbike and a van, happened just after 1.30pm on Thursday October 3rd on the southbound carriageway, leading to a day of closures of long delays for motorists.

The M5 was closed overnight until 1.25am for carriageway resurfacing works.

A spokesperson for South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said one person, a motorcyclist, was airlifted to Southmead Hospital.

A Police spokeswoman confirmed: “We were called at 1.37pm to reports of a serious collision involving a motorbike and van on the southbound carriageway of the M5 between junctions 21 (Weston-super-Mare) and 22 (Burnham-On-Sea).”

“Emergency services were in attendance and closed the motorway in both directions.”

“If you witnessed the collision or have any information which could help our investigation, call 101 and quote reference 5224260872.”

Delays of up to four hours were reported by some motorists and many backroads were busy being used a diversion routes.