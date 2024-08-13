Burnham & Highbridge Choral Society invites residents to get involved in Christmas concert

Burnham & Highbridge Choral Society is inviting local singers to join rehearsals for its Christmas performance.

The society’s new autumn term starts on Thursday 5th September.

“Come and join our friendly and welcoming group of people who have the same passion,” says spokesperson Jenny Wintle.

“There are no auditions, and it is good for your health and wellbeing.”

“We start on Thursday 5th September and meet 7:30pm to 9:30pm every Thursday at the Methodist Church Hall in College Street, Burnham.”

“We will be singing old and new Christmas songs including Seal Lullaby, Mary Did You Know, also an exciting setting of Rudolph the Red-nose Reindeer, and John Rutter’s Magnificat.”

For more information on Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Choral Society, call 01278 783511 or email jane.lee@btinternet.com