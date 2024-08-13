17.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Aug 14, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham & Highbridge Choral Society invites residents to get involved in Christmas...
News

Burnham & Highbridge Choral Society invites residents to get involved in Christmas concert

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham & Highbridge Choral Society is inviting local singers to join rehearsals for its Christmas performance.

The society’s new autumn term starts on Thursday 5th September.

“Come and join our friendly and welcoming group of people who have the same passion,” says spokesperson Jenny Wintle.

“There are no auditions, and it is good for your health and wellbeing.”

“We start on Thursday 5th September and meet 7:30pm to 9:30pm every Thursday at the Methodist Church Hall in College Street, Burnham.”

“We will be singing old and new Christmas songs including Seal Lullaby, Mary Did You Know, also an exciting setting of Rudolph the Red-nose Reindeer, and John Rutter’s Magnificat.”

For more information on Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Choral Society, call 01278 783511 or email jane.lee@btinternet.com

Previous article
Final tickets available for Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club black tie charity ball
Next article
Nine year-old Burnham-On-Sea boy competes in high-performance kart racing series

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
17.7 ° C
18.9 °
17 °
94 %
0.5kmh
93 %
Wed
18 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
17 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com