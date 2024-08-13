17.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Aug 14, 2024
Final tickets available for Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club black tie charity ball

Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club has just ten tickets left for its upcoming fundraising charity ball.

The “black-tie and posh frocks event” will be held on 20th September at the club in Burnham’s Victoria Street.

“We’ve had lots of interest and have sold dozens of tickets with just ten left,” says manager Paul Hale. “Tickets, priced £30, and are limited to 80 only.”

All profits will go to a cancer support charity. The evening will start at 7pm with entertainment from local band Juice and a buffet meal.

Paul adds: “We have had lots of prizes kindly donated by suppliers and local businesses. We are currently running a draw for a Mulberry bag which retails at £800 which was donated by Mulberry themselves. Tickets for this draw are on sale at £1.”

