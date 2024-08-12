Saved! Burnham-On-Sea seafront Punch and Judy shows saved by holiday park

The future of a Burnham-On-Sea seafront traditional seaside Punch and Judy show has been saved thanks to a local holiday park.

Steve Atkins, park manager at Burnham’s Home Farm Holiday Park, says that after reading Burnham-On-Sea.com’s news article last week, he felt compelled to save the shows.

‘Professor’ Paul Wheeler had said that he intended to permanently leave the seafront this autumn because the shows are ‘no longer financially viable’. He has run the concession from Somerset Council on The Esplanade for 13 years.

Home Farm’s Steve Atkins told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “After reading the article about the loss of the Punch & Judy shows on the seafront, we felt we should step in and support Paul for the 2025 season.”

“Punch & Judy is a great British seaside tradition which is expected to be found alongside the likes of ice cream and penny slot machines.”

He adds: “I hope that everyone makes a small donation when watching Paul’s show because it would be a shame not to have this attraction in our area.”

“We hope that Somerset Council are also able to find other concessions who are able to add to what is already on offer during the holiday season. The Esplanade is a wonderful feature that really is a pleasure to walk rain or shine.”

Paul Wheeler adds: “I am very grateful to Home Farm Holiday Park for their support and to Burnham-On-Sea.com for covering my story – I look forward to another season in Burnham next year.”

Pictured: Steve Atkins from Burnham’s Home Farm Holiday Park, with Paul Wheeler