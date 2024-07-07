12.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Jul 08, 2024
Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater fire crews rescue man 'shouting for help' in canal
News

Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater fire crews rescue man ‘shouting for help’ in canal

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Fire crews from Burnham-On-Sea, Bridgwater and Taunton rescued a man from a local canal after he was spotted in the water over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to Bridgwater at 11.52pm on Saturday night (July 6th) to help the person.

A fire service spokesman confirmed: “A call was received where a male was shouting for help and in the water.”

“The man was successfully rescued by crews from the canal side embankment using a triple extension ladder.”

He was left in the duty of care of Police until the arrival of the ambulance service who gave assistance at the scene. The cause of the incident was immediately clear.

